Jorja Smith Unveils Title Track From Her Upcoming “Falling or flying” Album: Stream

Technically we still have a few more weeks of summer left on the calendar, but once September begins, many people start to mentally prepare themselves for the impending cuffing season. As a result, some music lovers shift their focus from party-ready club bangers to more mellow, romantic sounds from various R&B artists. Among those leading the way as the seasons begin to transition this year is the UK’s Jorja Smith.

We’ve heard the 26-year-old on a collection of singles so far in 2023, beginning with “Try Me,” which arrived to great fanfare back in April. Since then she’s also shown her talent on “Little Things” and “GO GO GO,” as well as in her feature on J Hus’ “Nice Body.” When we got confirmation that Smith will be sharing her falling or flying album in the autumn, the tracklist noted that she and Hus will be joining forces again on “Feelings,” and Lila Ike will join the vocalist on “Greatest Gift.”

Read More: Jorja Smith Trends On Twitter As Fans Shut Down Body-Shaming Comments

Jorja Smith Wants to Know if You’re “Falling or flying”

This week, Smith returned with the record’s title track and its accompanying music video, which sees her preparing for a trip to outer space. “I wanted to go up into space with someone I love and cherish, but they didn’t want to come with me,” the “Be Honest” collaborator explained of her inspiration for filming, as per Stereogum.

Check out Jorja Smith’s out-of-this-world “Falling or flying” visual on YouTube above. If you’re feeling the new single, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Who are you most looking forward to hearing the songbird work with on her upcoming LP, J Hus or Lila Ike? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jorja Smith Wants You To “GO GO GO” On Her New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

If this ain’t what your mother told you, forget what she said

If you want this to be real, then show me you want me

Don’t play it safe with me

[Via]