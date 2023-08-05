Jorja Smith Wants You To “GO GO GO” On Her New Single

One of the most show-stopping voices in the entire music industry released her new song “GO GO GO.” That is none other than Jorja Smith. This is the third single to her newest project, falling or flying. It is slated for release on September 29 of this year and it would only be her second album, not having dropped her first and last project since 2018. Moreover, this upcoming effort will see Jorja taking her voice and lacing it over different genres of music.

Firstly, “Little Things,” saw the UK singer take her shot at a dancehall vibe that is intoxicating to the senses. Additionally, “Try Me,” was another stunning display of her vocal chops and ear for tremendous production choices. With “GO GO GO,” she takes her talents to more of an alternative sound, ready to move on from a relationship.

What’s The Meaning?

In a recent interview, Jorja Smith described “GO GO GO.” “[It] is kind of a f you song,” she said. “Why do people have to kiss and tell, kind of vibe. I’m in my little alternative bag, but I’ve always kind of been in it. People might be like, ‘I didn’t expect this’, but I’m like: ‘well, I would!’” The song has already received high remarks from fans and it seems like the perfect song to dance around the bedroom with not a care in the world.

What do you think about Jorja Smith’s new track? Does she have one of the best singing voices of all time? Where’s your excitement level at for her new album? Be sure to tell us all of your thoughts on these questions down below in the comments section. Additionally, keep checking in with HNHH for new single releases and album news.

Quotable Lyrics:

You like to feel a way about it all

I don’t feel like I care anymore

You like to kiss and tell about it all

I don’t know you that well and I’m not tryna get to know you

