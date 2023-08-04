SZA Makes Jaws Drop With Her Latest Bikini-Clad Photo Dump On Instagram

“Today was random but the vibes were positive. All u can ask for.”

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Whether it’s her music, her style, or her curves, SZA’s online presence is always turning heads and getting rabid fans in the comments. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram with a new photo dump that had fans going wild in their replies. As one fan rightfully pointed out, “Posting mad random s**t looking mad good smh,” as she typically does with her potential thirst trap content. In the first image, the 33-year-old basks in the sun in a cream and brown-colored bikini, showing off her abs and body to many’s delight. Most people were blown away by her physique and charmed instantly by her fun collection of snaps, with Benny Blanco commenting, “it’s always summer when u r solana.”

Furthermore, the TDE signer also included a hoodied-up pic in the studio with sweatpants and a cap on, hopefully hinting at something dropping soon. In addition, she does the splits in front of an art piece, poses with Homer and Lisa Simpson statues, and gets in front of a strange and futuristic mirror that looks like the chrome future from that one SpongeBob episode. Finally, there’s an intense game of Jenga captured in real time with engineer Hector Castro. SZA better stop playing games and follow up SOS with even more phenomenal music.

Of course, the “Gone Girl” vocalist is prone to dropping content like this on a pretty regular basis. Still, it doesn’t make SZA’s snapshots any less cute, gorgeous, or fun; it feels like you’re just watching your friend post as normal. Regardless, she has been spending a lot of time in the studio lately, whether just for fun or actively working on a release. Whatever the case, she can do whatever she wants after the last album’s success. In any case, Solana has us engaged no matter what with content like this.

Meanwhile, her recent feature alongside Future on Travis Scott’s “TELEKINESIS” might mean that there’s even more to come. Maybe all that studio time has been working on a new record to come out around this time. Even if it doesn’t, she might as well be charging people to fawn all over her online at this point. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on SZA.

