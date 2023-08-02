SZA Shakes Her Booty In A Nike Onesie

SZA has been having a grand old time as of late. Following the release of S.O.S., she was greeted with all sorts of accolades. Overall, this album was truly a massive achievement. After the success of CTRL, there were very few people who thought this album would live up to the hype. Moreover, with a five-year gap between albums, it seemed like she was taking too much time. However, all of those fears were put to bed thanks to just how phenomenal the project was. The praise was very well-deserved.

Since that time, she has gone on a world tour that has brought her to numerous cities throughout the world. She has documented this journey every step of the way. Overall, this has led to some comprehensive photo dumps. Moreover, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her infamous BBL. Some have dubbed her BBL as the greatest of all-time. Clearly, she doesn’t mind this honor as she will post her booty on IG from time to time. Last night, she did just that while in the studio.

SZA On The Gram

In the post up above, you can see how SZA was wearing a cute white and orange Nike onesie. Additionally, she was in the studio shaking her booty to some new music. “No thoughts jus vibes,” she wrote in her IG story. It is clear by this post that she is spending time making new music, or simply recording some verses for others. She was recently featured on “TELEKINESIS” on Travis Scott’s Utopia, and many consider this to be the best feature on the album. Simply put, SZA is on a massive roll right now.

Hopefully, we will be blessed with some new SZA music, very soon. She is a fantastic artist, and we just want to hear more from her. Let us know your expectations for new music from the songstress, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

