SZA Responds To Being Included In Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist, Calls Him Her “Forever President”

Barack Obama recently dropped his summer 2023 playlist. The playlist features Drake, Jorja Smith, Janelle Monae, and even Nicki Minaj and Ice’s Spice’s “Princess Diana” collab. Clearly, the former president has good taste. Another artist to be included in the playlist is SZA, with her 2022 SOS track, “Snooze.” The performer was understandably pumped about being included, sharing the playlist on her Instagram Story. “My forever president said hurry up w the video and I heard him,” she wrote alongside various grateful emojis. For obvious reasons, her message got fans excited about the potential for a new SZA video.

Earlier this week, SZA also appeared in the music video for Travis Scott’s track with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, “K-POP.” The cameo stoked some already circulating rumors that SZA and the “SICKO MODE” rapper may be more than just collaborators. The duo got fans’ attention when SZA brought Travis out in Manchester to perform “Love Galore” in June. Since then, she’s even been rumored to appear on his highly-anticipated upcoming album, UTOPIA. Though the LP’s release date is not yet confirmed, it’s speculated that it could drop next Friday (July 28).

SZA Teases “Snooze” Music Video

SZA hints that the music video for “Snooze” is coming soon:



“My forever president said hurry up w the video and I heard him” pic.twitter.com/3NWYkZ2HPE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

Obama is far from the only person including SZA’s SOS on their summer playlist. In April, the album was certified double-platinum by the RIAA. It also recently tied with Beyonce’s Renaissance for Album of the Year at the 2023 BET Awards. SZA additionally went on to win Video of the Year for her hit “Kill Bill” music video as well as Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the awards show.

Earlier this month, Billboard also released their mid-year report, highlighting SZA’s massive success in 2023. The outlet reported that SOS was the second highest-selling record of the year so far, just behind country artist Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time and ahead of Taylor Swift’s Midnights. According to Billboard, SZA’s SOS has managed to sell over 1.982 million album-equivalent units so far.

