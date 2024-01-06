playlist
- MusicDrake & Yeat Are Partying "As We Speak" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" additions this week came from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, French Montana, and much more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce Runs The World On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamOther hot R&B releases this week come from Jessie Reyez, Amaal Nux, and Emotional Oranges. Which one was your favorite?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat & ScHoolboy Q Steal The Show On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther amazing tracks on "Fire Emoji" this week come from Gunna, Conway The Machine, Tierra Whack, Buddy, Bryson Tiller, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher & Little Simz Get Grand On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamOur new "R&B Season" playlist update also includes cuts from Jermaine Dupri and Tommy Richman. Which one's your favorite?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Latto Go Wild On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther big drops on our "Fire Emoji" update this week come from GloRilla, Stove God Cooks, BabyDrill, Chief Keef, and Little Simz.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher & Zacari Bring The Smoothness To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamThis short but stunning "R&B Season" update also includes a new single from Daniel Caesar and a cut from SAFE.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty & TiaCorine Get Odd On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther drops worthy of a fire emoji this week came from Don Toliver, The Alchemist & Hit-Boy, Icewear Vezzo, YNW Melly, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTeezo Touchdown Scores Big On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamOther great jams for this "R&B Season" update came from SiR, Emotional Oranges and Nonso Amadi, and Rhyan Douglas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Benny The Butcher Lead The Pack On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" entries this week include tracks from Ice Spice, Lyrical Lemonade, Kevin Gates, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlxst & Kyle Dion Lighten The Mood On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamDESTIN CONRAD, Naomi Sharon, Joël Lobban, Honey Bxby, and Kaliii also came through with great tracks for this "R&B Season" update.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & Future Bring "Gag City" To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther hot tracks on "Fire Emoji" come courtesy of Joey Bada$$, Rob49, Fivio Foreign, Rot Ken, Curren$y, Anycia, Latto, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKali Uchis & Jhene Aiko Update Our "R&B Season" Playlist With Grace: StreamSome of our other favorite soulful jams on this "R&B Season" update are thanks to Ariana Grande, Jorja Smith, and Samaria.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" entries this week came from Boldy James, Doja Cat, Joey Bada$$, TiaCorine, That Mexican OT, and so many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Yachty Posts His Playlist Online After Fans Clowned A Fake OneThe 26-year-old is bumping a lot of SBTRKT, Solange, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Yves Tumor, James Blake, Bibio, and ROSALÍA these days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEric Bellinger & Kyle Dion Carry Our "R&B Season" Playlist Updates Into 2024: StreamWhile there were very little soulful cuts to kick off the 2024 season in the mainstream, these artists worked as if it was a stacked week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScarLip & NLE Choppa Open Our First "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update Of 2024: StreamOther entries on "Fire Emoji" this week include Erick The Architect, Pooh Shiesty, Veeze, Lil Tecca, BLP KOSHER, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares