Joey Bada$$ Is Unapologetic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 52 Views
Joey Badass Fire Emoji Playlist Stream
Feb 12, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American rapper Joey Bada$$ looks on from courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This week's "Fire Emoji" update features Joey Bada$$, Jorjiana, Rich The Kid, Nardo Wick, and Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Our latest update for our Fire Emoji playlist rounded up all the best hip-hop this week, for which Joey Bada$$ is leading the charge. He released the Pardon Me EP, which contains the new bombastic single "Pardon Me" as well as his previous non-streaming singles, "The Ruler's Back" and "Sorry Not Sorry." If you didn't know, these verses from the Brooklyn MC caused quite the stir in the rap world for its West Coast shots and lyrical bravado. Paired with excellent production, witty one-liners, and dexterous wordplay, you have one heck of a three-pack for the hardcore rap fans here.

However, if you're looking for something more raunchy and grimy on Fire Emoji this week, then look no further than Jorjiana's new collaboration with GloRilla, the "ILBB2" remix. Over a jittery and laser-filled trunk-knocker, both femcees are unapologetically brash and blunt on this track with fun deliveries, outrageous bars, and a lot of charisma. It really feels like a raw studio experience, which can be very difficult to translate. But then again, that's exactly the kind of energy that crafts hits for Jorji and Big Glo.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Along this same vein of banger territory on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to shout out Nardo Wick and his new album WICK. "HBK" is a particular highlight thanks to a simple but catchy chorus plus a lot of chemistry with featured guest 21 Savage. Other than that, it's a pretty straightforward trap mean-mugger, which rests on how hard the bars hit for you. Elsewhere on the tracklist, there are other collabs with the likes of Future, Sexyy Red, and more. But there's also plenty of space for the Jacksonville native to impress on his own.

Speaking of collaborations, Rich The Kid and Kodak Black linked up for "Rain Snow," a triumphant horn-backed that leads the way with a shrill but celebratory melody from Yak. They mostly stay in their lane with eccentric deliveries and melodic, often amorphous flows that are meant to hypnotize. Finally on Fire Emoji, we'd be lying if we said Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U wasn't still hitting. If "NOKIA" isn't stuck in your head by now, we promise you won't regret letting it in.

