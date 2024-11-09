Ab-Soul Cooks Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

"Soul Burger" is such a well-crafted LP.

If you're in the United States and are looking for some new music to cool you down after the election, then look no further than our latest Fire Emoji playlist update with the best new hip-hop this week. To kick things off, we want to shout out the new album from Ab-Soul, Soul Burger, for its variety, resonance, and dizzying lyricism. There's a little something for everyone on here, whether that's more icy and hard-hitting West Coast bangers, moments of patient introspection, and more lively and quirky melodic shimmers. As far as specific highlights, we'd recommend "Righteous Man" as a very solid first taste for you to see if you're interested to dive in.

Speaking of new albums on Fire Emoji this week, we'd be remiss not to mention Ferg's new LP DAROLD, which is a curious mix of his old and new styles. Some cuts, like the nasty "Demons" featuring Denzel Curry, exemplify the larger-than-life trap and street rap that the Harlem MC has always done so well. But further on into the tracklist, some revealing, somber, and more thoughtful records reveal another side to that bravado in a blunt but effective way.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Moving on, we've got one more album to talk about this week, and that's SahBabii's latest, Saaheem. For fans of simple plugg and charismatic vocal deliveries, this is a big rec on Fire Emoji, especially the wavy and minimal "All The Way." As far as new singles, Cordae offered a soulful, muted, but still impressive collaboration in the form of "Syrup Sandwiches" with assistance from Joey Bada$$. The guitar loops are very watery and reverb-heavy, but each spitter's focused and effortless flows do a lot to elevate that atmosphere.