Cordae & Joey Bada$$ Show Pride In Their Grind On "Syrup Sandwiches"

In just one week, Cordae will be dropping off his third solo project The Crossroads. It will consist of 17 tracks with the currently known features being Anderson .Paak (x2), Lil Wayne, and Joey Bada$$. Speaking of the latter, he's potentially on the final teaser track for Cordae's tape called "Syrup Sandwiches." For those who are unaware, syrup sandwiches are exactly what they sound like. However, they represent something much more than a sweet treat. They are brought up in rap music quite a bit, with Kendrick Lamar probably being the biggest MC to do so. He referenced the snack on his chart-topper "HUMBLE."
"Ayy, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances." These are very popular amongst those growing up in poverty-stricken areas and are a cheap meal that many grow up on. They also symbolize how far MCs have come from those trying times during their childhoods, which is essentially what this song is all about. Cordae and Joey instead focus on all of things they have accomplished rather than recounting their pasts. Both rappers drop some terrific one liners and do so over a fellow laid-back, almost drum-less instrumental. Spin the new record below and let us know how hype you are for The Crossroads.
"Syrup Sandwiches" - Cordae & Joey Bada$$
Quotable Lyrics:
You're butlers to me, them young n****s uppin' the heat
They stuck to the streets, like concrete, the hustle's in me
They say you gotta beat the block up 'til your knuckles'll bleed
That mean a n**** gotta rap until the pen out of ink
Your team weak, like Justin Timberlake, y'all been out of sync
A n**** skatin' on the beat, s***, I could rent out the rink