Cordae Hypes Up "The Crossroads" With "Mad As F*ck"

"#TheCrossroads era is among us!"

Cordae has a lot of fans saying that he has an album of the year incoming with The Crossroads. So far, we have to sort of agree with the majority. Throughout the rollout for this project, the North Carolina bred MC has thoroughly impressed us with his lyrical displays and tremendous command of flow. With the exception of the more pop centric "Make Up Your Mind," "Saturday Mornings" and "Summer Drop" feature some of his strongest performances of his career. So, with Cordae returning with another single, "Mad As F*ck," after two standouts, how does he fare this week?

Overall, it's a solid offering the now Maryland product. He does bring some nice flow switch-ups mid verses. The lyrics are pretty standard, both nothing that's leaning towards offensively drab. It just doesn't have that same punch as the Cole-produced "Summer Drop" nor the same presence as the Lil Wayne-assisted "Saturday Mornings." Also keeping "Mad As F*ck" behind the eight ball (in our opinion) is the beat. Its predecessors were extremely jazzy and soulful, and they just had incredible aura. "Mad As F*ck" keeps it more traditional and trap focused. But again, it's nothing bad, it just doesn't have the same memorability factor. We are still thoroughly excited for The Crossroads, though, which is supposedly due November 15.

"Mad As F*ck" - Cordae

