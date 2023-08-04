Cordae Is Confused On “Make Up Your Mind”

Cordae has been on a tear as of late with his recent singles. “Doomsday,” a song to appear on Lyrical Lemonade’s debut album, saw him and the late great, Juice WRLD, trade bars over Eminem’s “Role Model.” He also teamed up with the jack-of-all-trades, Anderson .Paak on “Two Tens.” The J. Cole-produced track contains catchy flows and a smooth and simple head-bobbing-beat. So, it is only right for Cordae to keep up the moment and release more heat for the fans.

However, this new song “Make Up Your Mind,” goes in an unexpected direction. Cordae is known for bodying boom-bap and trap beats, but this groove wants to get you funky on the dance floor. It’s definitely a change of pace for someone who always brings bars and hard-hitting verses. Any time an artist goes 180 degrees with their sound it can leave fans divided, but this song has a undeniable vibe.

’80s Disco Fun

This new cut from Cordae has him making clever comparisons, while simultaneously poking fun at why some girls can never make up their minds. It has an earworm of a pre-chorus: “I said, she love me (Love me) She love me not

But she don’t got not damn clue about what she wants.” The “Love Me” background vocals are shouted out in a way, referencing ’80s disco and it gives tons of personality to the track. In the quotable lyrics, he makes a fun reference to his significant other, Naomi Osaka, who’s parents are Haitian and Japanese, even though the line mentions that her mom is Korean.

It’s a different style for Cordae and his fanbase so we want to know, how are you feeling about this track? Do you want to see him tackle different genres? Tell us all of your thoughts and opinions down in the comments section. Stay tuned into HNHH for all the newest and hottest songs every weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

Daddy full Black but her momma Korean

She know I’m gettin’ money from the cars that I be in

Young rich n**** but the shoes European

Took her to the crib, call that s**t sight seein’

Need one woman but I want like ten

