- MusicCordae Shows Off His New Emmy, Flexes 2023 AccomplishmentsThe rapper is one step closer to potential EGOT status.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsNaomi Osaka Praises Cordae For Helping Make Parenting EasyOsaka opened up about her parenting journey in a recent interview.By Ben Mock
- SportsYG Thanks Cordae After His Daughter Gets Tennis Lesson From Naomi OsakaYG was very appreciative.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCordae Says Kai Cenat Streams Are Current Generation's "106 & Park"Cordae was referring more to the cultural impact, rather than Cenat's content.By Ben Mock
- SportsNaomi Osaka Seemingly Hints At Split From CordaeOsaka seemingly lamented about her love life on social media.By Ben Mock
- SongsCordae Is Confused On "Make Up Your Mind"Why can't you make up your mind?By Zachary Horvath
- SportsNaomi Osaka & Cordae Show First Photo Of New Baby GirlNaomi Osaka and Cordae are proud new parents,.By Jake Lyda
- SportsNaomi Osaka & Cordae Welcome Their Baby Girl Into The WorldNaomi Osaka and Cordae are now proud parents of a baby girl.By Jake Lyda
- SongsJuice WRLD And Cordae Team Up On New Single, "Doomsday"Lyrical Lemonade drops the first single from their upcoming full-length.By Noah Grant
- SportsCordae & Naomi Osaka Confirm They're Having A Baby Girl: PhotosCongratulations to the happy couple.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCordae Inches Closer To EGOT Status, Shares Letter From The ObamasThe rapper heard from the Obamas after his Emmy win.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCordae & Naomi Osaka: Their Love StoryDive into the love tale of Cordae & Naomi, their road to success, serendipitous encounter, and anticipation for parenthood.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentCordae's Best Collaborations, From Eminem To Lil WayneCordae has already gathered a range of collaborative tracks with several notable names in the rap world. We're looking at seven of them.By Paul Barnes
- SongsCordae Levels Up On His New Freestyle "The Water"Cordae comes through with new heat on "The Water" freestyle.By Aron A.
- SongsMachine Gun Kelly & Cordae Team Up For "Doja Freestyle"MGK and Cordae hopped on the beat to Central Cee's hit song "Doja."By Alexander Cole
- MusicCordae Speaks On Turning Down What Eventually Became A Smash Pop HitCordae says he turns down 95% of things, including a pop song that became a smash hit.By Noah Grant
- MusicCordae Doesn't Want His Child To Be A RapperAfter saying that rap is the "most looked-down-upon profession," the North Carolina-born rapper admitted that he's willing to be a hypocrite.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCordae Questions Bootleg Kev About Not Making His Top 10 Rappers Or Albums ListsHe didn't mind being excluded, but Cordae was curious as to how Kev came up with his choices.By Erika Marie
- MusicCordae & Anderson .Paak's "Two Tens" Collab Tops Our Latest "Fire Emoji" UpdateBoth of EST Gee's new tracks, "IF I STOP NOW" and "BLOW UP" are on this weekend's playlist too.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCordae & Anderson .Paak Have Enough Tracks For EP, More J. Cole BeatsFollowing the release of their J. Cole-produced "Two Tens," Cordae is shedding light on his true friendship with Anderson .Paak.By Erika Marie