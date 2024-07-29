Ice Spice & DJ Mustard Put Their Best Foot Forward On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist

This week is jam-packed with phenomenal tracks from the likes of Ice Spice, Mustard, Cordae, Luh Tyler, and more.

Let us know what you think of the latest additions to the playlist, in the comments section down below. Did the Ice Spice album live up to the hype? How about the Mustard album? Did you enjoy the sound he was bringing to this project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Furthermore, Young Nudy and Metro Boomin's "John Wayne" had to be put on the list as it is one of those songs that was a crowd pleaser off rip. We're also loving "2 Slippery" from Luh Tyler and BossMan Dlow. Lastly, DJ Premier 's new collaboration with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross , and Big Sean called "Ya Don't Stop" made the list. From there, "Like A Mack" by Larry June rounded things out.

Firstly, the playlist starts off with "Saturday Mornings" by Cordae and Lil Wayne. It is a collaboration that is most certainly worth your time. We could not forget Ice Spice on here as her "Oh Shhh" collab with Travis Scott takes the cake. Moreover, Mustard's entry on here comes thanks to the song "Pressured Up" which has two dope features from the likes of ScHoolboy Q and Vince Staples. Needless to say, Mustard kept things West Coast on his album.

Overall, Friday was a pretty massive day for releases in the hip-hop world. Of course, Ice Spice was looking to shake things up with her debut album Y2K! while we also got the highly-anticipated Mustard album. We also got blessed with a bunch of other phenomenal releases from the genre's biggest stars. Having said all of that, lets dive into the latest update to our "Fire Emoji" playlist which contains some of the best tracks of the entire weekend.

