ASAP Rocky & Big Sean Lead The Way On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Killer Mike, Polo G, NAV, and more also came through with bangers this week.

This Friday was a big one for hip-hop releases, as fans got to hear new music from some of the genre's best, which can all be found on our Fire Emoji playlist. ASAP Rocky gave fans a taste of what's to come on his eagerly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb, teaming up with Jessica Pratt for "HIGHJACK." Fans are sure he took at least a couple of shots at Drake on the laid-back single, setting the tone for the remainder of the LP dropping on August 30.

Big Sean also gave listeners another peek at his upcoming project Better Me Than You with "On Up." He goes deep on the tender track, leaning into themes of fatherhood, mortality, and purpose. NAV got introspective too, albeit in a much raunchier way, teaming up with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for "6AM Thoughts." He came through once again this week, this time slowing it down for his solo cut "Rexdale."

ASAP Rocky, Big Sean, Killer Mike & More Deliver: Stream

Moving onto Polo G, he linked up with his fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk for "We Uh Shoot," delivering hard-hitting bars about clashing with opps. Mike WiLL Made-It brought about another stellar collaboration with "High3r," enlisting the help of both Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty. Weezy's verse in particular stole the show, reminding listeners that he's still the GOAT. BigXthaPlug also hopped on country star Shaboozey's "Drink Don't Need No Mix," making for an ideal blend of styles.