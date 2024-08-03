Killer Mike Seemingly Disses Travis Scott Over Grammy Losses On New Album

Mike has no remorse for beating Scott.

Killer Mike is an underground legend. The rapper came up as an Outkast protege in the 2000s, before striking gold as one half of Run the Jewels. He doesn't have hits, per say, but he's widely praised for his lyrical ability. He's the sort of artist that wins Grammy Awards, not the sort that tops the Billboard charts. The fact that he did just that during the 2024 Grammys, actually led to controversy. Many fans felt that Mike robbed Travis Scott of a chance to secure his first ever golden statue. This narrative is something that Mike decided to dig back up on his new album.

Songs for Sinners & Saints is an excellent release. Killer Mike does his thing over a batch of soulful beats. The closing track, though, "STILL TALK'N THAT SH*T," made it clear that he had some bones to pick as a result of the Grammy controversy. He decided to remind Travis Scott, and the rapper's fanbase, that he's deserving of taking home hip-hop awards. As far as Killer Mike is concerned, he "cooked" Scott, and will happily do it again. "You gon respect me like a motherf*ckin' Grammy winner," he raps. "Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a Granny dinner." There are no names mentioned, but the Grammy reference makes it clear who Mike has in mind.

Killer Mike Claims That He "Cooked" Travis Scott

Travis Scott has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards throughout his career, and has yet to win. He admitted frustration over this fact during an April appearance on The Shop. "You play football to win a Super Bowl, you play basketball to win championships," he noted. "It’s what that Grammy used to mean is the idea I hold on to. I love to create music." Scott's fanbase was irate over the fact that he lost in three hip-hop categories to Killer Mike. Adin Ross and Kai Cenat ranted about the snub during their respective Twitch streams, and the latter even admitted to not knowing who Killer Mike was.

Cenat's comments, in particular, sparked a debate within the larger hip-hop community. Older fans felt that Mike was deserving of his three Grammy wins, and younger fans felt like Scott was due. Joe Budden highlighted this divide on his podcast. "Shut up for a change. I’m so sick of these n**gas," he exclaimed. "We gotta rush behind Killer Mike. Killer Mike won, we gotta let these n**gas know what the f*ck we really think." Evidently, Killer Mike feels the same way.