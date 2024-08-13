Travis Scott Fans Continue GRAMMY Debate Following Killer Mike's Low Album Sales

Will this back-and-forth ever end?

Travis Scott fans have been pretty hurt over the fact that Killer Mike took home Best Rap Album at the 2024 GRAMMYs. The Houston native's fourth studio album, UTOPIA, was a smashing success overall, but ultimately, it wasn't enough. Since that night, the debates have been nonstop. It didn't help that the Atlanta, Georgia MC took some subliminal shots at La Flame on his recent album, Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Sings For Sinners And Saints. "STILL TALK'N THAT S***", the closing track, sees Mike continue to taunt his new foe. "You gon' respect me like a motherf***in' Grammy winner / Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a granny dinner (Yeah)".

This even got to Travis Scott's manager, David Stromberg. He responded to these exact lyrics, comparing Mike to former controversial GRAMMY winners who may have not deserved the award. "Macklemore and Cardi B tour selling out Chuck E Cheese karaoke nights near u," Stromberg tweeted. Speaking of the Run The Jewels MC's recent album, the first week sales for it were revealed and they weren't eye-popping in a good way. DJ Akademiks shared on his IG that it only moved 2,874 units and this graphic was the foundation he used to rekindle the debate of the GRAMMYs losing their validity.

Travis Scott & Killer Mike Fans Go At It

This set off some Mike supporters, stating how it's always going to be quality over sales. "Killer Mike’s new album had ZERO promotion. S*** just dropped out of nowhere. But I don’t understand what album sales have to do with album quality", one user replies. "Quality of music isn’t measured by numbers," another adds. Then, Scott fans fired back with a tired argument. "Still never heard a killer Mike song". However, there are some who were trying to flat out embarrass Mike. "Obviously its irrelevant its been months since he won that award and that album is still irrelevant as it was before💀💀how u win rap album of the year if the album u dropped had 0 effect on culture".

