Travis Scott's Manager Fires Back At Killer Mike Over Alleged Grammy Diss

David Stromberg wasn't amused.

Travis Scott and Killer Mike are keeping beef alive in 2024. Fans are waiting to see if Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar will resume, but there's trouble brewing Huncho Jack and one half of Run the Jewels. And it's for an odd reason. Mike won three awards at the recent Grammys. Travis Scott was competing in the same categories, and went home empty handed. Fans then overran the internet with claims that Killer Mike stole from their favorite rapper. It seemed like a done deal, until Mike released his new album. On said album, he threw some pretty blatant shots at "Sicko Mode" star.

The alleged diss came on the album's closer, "STILL TALK'N THAT SH*T." Killer Mike makes it clear that he didn't steal anything, he merely cooked Travis Scott in terms of artistry. "You gon respect me like a motherf*ckin' Grammy winner," Mike spits. "Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a Granny dinner." It doesn't take a lot of analysis to get the message. Killer Mike obviously felt a way about the backlash to his crowning Grammy moment. The rapper's justification, though, did not stop Travis Scott's manager from getting into the mix. David Stromberg was not pleased with what Mike had to say, and mocked him back on Twitter.

Travis Scott's Manager Mocked Killer Mike's Career

Stromberg took the wind out of Killer Mike's by making some heinous comparisons. He aligned the ATL rapper with other artists who won Grammy Awards that were deemed to be unworthy in retrospect. The kind of artists that Killer Mike would not be compared to under any other circumstances. "Macklemore and Cardi B tour selling out Chuck E Cheese karaoke nights near u," he tweeted. Stromberg also made note of the fact that the artists in question have since fallen off. Macklemore infamously beat Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Album in 2013, and he effectively doomed his career by apologizing. He also beat Kanye West's Yeezus, which Scott co-produced. Cardi B, on the other hand, won Best Rap Album over Travis Scott in 2019.