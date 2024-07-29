Travis Scott Gives Fans Unique Look Into The Making Of "Utopia"

BYCole Blake327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
US rapper Travis Scott arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Travis Scott showed off pictures with Rick Rubin, Dave Chappelle, and more.

Travis Scott shared a series of pictures from behind the scenes of the making of his latest album, Utopia, on Instagram, on Sunday. Among the photos are appearances from Pharrell, Rick Rubin, Dave Chappelle, and director Harmony Korine. On his Instagram Story, as caught by HipHopDX, he also remarked that the song, "My Eyes," “means everything” to him. On the track, he seemingly touches on the 2022 Astroworld Festival tragedy that resulted in the deaths of numerous attendees.

In the comments section, Teezo Touchdown thanked Scott for the opportunity to work together. "Thank you sooooo much for everything congratulations," he wrote. "1,000,000 more years to the flame XX." Other fans called on Scott to drop a documentary about the making of the long-awaited project. "We need that utopia documentary now," one top response reads. More users reacted to Mike Dean popping up in a neck brace in one of the pictures. One wrote: "He probably got hurt in the moshpit, and it ain't no moshpit if there's no injuries."

Read More: Travis Scott's College Essay About G.O.O.D. Music Dug Up By Fan, Internet Rips It Apart

Travis Scott Performs At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Travis Scott performs at Madison Square Garden – Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour on December 21, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Scott dropped Utopia on July 28, 2023, after years of waiting from fans. In addition to Teezo, it features appearances from a number of other popular artists including Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyonce, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and James Blake, among others. It debuted at number one on Billboard 200 chart, after earning 496,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. All 19 songs from the album also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Travis Scott Shares Pics From The Making Of "Utopia"

Check out Scott's latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Travis Scott & 50 Cent’s Ex Cuban Link Spark Dating Rumors, Rick Ross Reacts

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...