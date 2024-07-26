Travis Scott & 50 Cent’s Ex Cuban Link Spark Dating Rumors, Rick Ross Reacts

Astroworld Festival 2021
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Rick Ross wasn't about to miss this opportunity to troll 50 Cent.

Recently, Travis Scott sparked speculation when he was spotted alongside Cuban Link. Photos of the two of them seemingly headed to a hotel are making their rounds online, prompting rumors that they could be an item. This is still unconfirmed, though one person was quick to weigh in, Rick Ross. For those who don't recall, Cuban Link dated 50 Cent for several years. They now appear to have gone their separate ways as recently as a few months ago.

Of course, 50 Cent and Rick Ross have also had beef for a while now. Fif ramped up his trolling efforts last month after Ross was jumped in Vancouver by alleged Drake fans. Now, it appears as though the tables have turned, as Rozay hopped on his Instagram Story today to clown 50 Cent for the rumors currently surrounding his ex.

Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent Over Travis Scott & Cuban Link Clip

He shared a clip of Cuban Link getting into a car with the performer, using Fif's own lyrics to mock him. "Many men, many many many many men -50 Cent," he wrote. Ross didn't stop there, however. He went on to share a clip of his shoe collection, revealing plans to support Travis Scott through his choice of footwear. "No Louis Vuittons today, no no no. We wearing Travis Scotts all week," he declared.

Clearly, Ross is overjoyed by these latest dating rumors, and this golden opportunity to clown his longtime rival. 50 Cent, Cuban Link, and Travis Scott have yet to address the dating rumors. What do you think of Travis Scott being spotted alongside 50 Cent's ex, Cuban Link, earlier this week? What about Rick Ross' reaction to rumors they're dating? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

