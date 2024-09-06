Rick Ross Taunts 50 Cent's Celibacy Remarks With Petty Joke

The TV star has been practicing it since the beginning of 2024.

At the start of 2024, 50 Cent and Cuban Link's relationship seemed to come to a close. The rapper and TV star shared a motivating and pretty revealing post to his Instagram that further confirmed this speculation. "My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level". Furthermore, we noticed that there was a shortage of pictures of Fif and Cuban on his social media.

Lastly, we got even more information just yesterday after a clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert began to make the rounds. In the interview snippet, Colbert questioned him about his celibacy journey and if that was actually true. Numerous times, 50 Cent said yes, and he's said that it's been helping him quite a bit. "When you calm down, you can focus... "It’s been good, I’ve been good to me".

Rick Ross Continues The Trolling Battle With 50 Cent

Of course, though, you know Rick Ross couldn't not help himself. If there is anything posted about one of his many foes, he's going to be on top of it. In this instance, he posted in the comments of the clip above with a petty Cuban Link dig. "Cuban Link 💔", according to AllHipHop. Not surprisingly, this isn't the first time that Rozay has joked about Fif's breakup wtih Cuban Link. When video footage of her and Travis Scott made the rounds on the internet, the MMG boss was right there with quick wit. "Many men, many many many many men -50 Cent". He also added, ""No Louis Vuittons today, no no no. We wearing Travis Scotts all week".