50 Cent & Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines: Relationship Timeline

The romance between rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines has been quite interesting. Most especially because the rapper’s been much more public than he’s ever been before. As the duo ventured into the public eye, their relationship became a fun and memorable saga; from their first hints of love to TikTok videos. However, following his New Year’s pledge to practice abstinence, many are wondering if 50 Cent and his girlfriend are still an item. Let’s delve into the captivating timeline of their relationship.

2019: Whispers Of Love

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Curtis James Jackson III (L) and Jamira attend the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

The public first caught wind of 50 Cent and his girlfriend, Jamira Haines relationship in 2019. The relationship was hinted at on social media posts, and fans were quite surprised by it. This is due to 50 Cent’s preference for staying private about his relationships. At the time, Haines was 25 years old while 50 Cent was 44. While it is unknown when the two first met or started dating, the couple shockingly went on Instagram Live and shared how their first date went. The rapper said: “The first time I went to meet her, she gave me an address and it was the restaurant."

Haines jokingly replied, “I had to make sure you were like … real. You wasn’t coming to my house." By August, the couple made their public red carpet-debut. 50 Cent and his girlfriend attended the season 6 premiere of Power. After Haines posted a few pictures of them together on her social media, fans showered them with love and supported their relationship.

2020: Break-Up Rumors

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira Haines pose during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In January 2020, Haines accompanied 50 Cent as he received the prestigious star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame. Later that year, the couple were rumored to have broken up when most of the pictures and videos of 50 Cent on Haines’ Instagram were deleted. It was an abrupt change that many fans noticed, and subsequently, break-up rumors began circulating. Haines later posted pictures of her in her apartment with the caption: “Haven’t been in my apartment in forever.” This further fueled the rumors that 50 Cent and his girlfriend were no longer an item. However, the chatter proved false, as the two soon posted pictures together.

2021-2023: Public Affections

50 Cent and his girlfriend continued to share their love for each other on their social media accounts, especially TikTok. They famously pranked and poked fun at each other, and it was evident they were happy. By January 2023, they made a rare public appearance at the season 2 premiere of BMF in Los Angeles. In April, Haines shared a video on Instagram attending a 50 Cent concert. Observant fans couldn't help but notice a sizable rock adorning her ring finger, igniting speculation and rumors about a potential engagement. This also came as no surprise because the rapper had expressed his interest in getting married. However, the rumor was quickly debunked by TMZ, who stated that Haines had worn the ring several times before.

2024: Broken Up, Or Staying Private?

The onset of the New Year seems to have brought about a potential shift in 50 Cent’s relationship with his girlfriend. The “Candy Shop” rapper revealed his commitment to “practicing abstinence” as a resolution of his. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” he wrote. “I'm practicing abstinence. I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

Adding to the intrigue, there's a noticeable absence of any photos featuring 50 Cent and his girlfriend. Concurrently, the former model and social media influencer did share a cryptic message about embracing changes in life and relationships. This has once again fueled speculation that they’re split. However, nothing’s been confirmed, and they could simply be continuing their relationship on the low.

