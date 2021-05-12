Jamira Haines
- Relationships50 Cent Details Being In Love With Girlfriend Jamira HainesJamira has captured the heart beneath Fif's rough and tough exterior.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent's GF Jamira Haines Pens Sweet Note On Rap Mogul's BDayShe also posted photos of the pair enjoying a romantic beach vacation.By Erika Marie
- GramThe Game Shares Old DM From 50 Cent's GF, She Calls Him An "Irrelevant F*cking Bozo"While calling out 50 Cent, Game included Jamira Haines—and she quickly clapped back.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent's GF Jamira Haines Blasts People Accusing Her Of Having Cosmetic SurgerySomeone accused her of getting her nose worked on and she issued a clap back on social media.By Erika Marie
- Relationships50 Cent Trolls His GF Cuban Link, Files "Missing Person Report"50 Cent trolled his girlfriend by sharing a photo of her on his page, asking fans to alert him if they see her out on the town.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent Playfully Called Out By GF After Buying Her A Small PurseShe posted a photo of the bag & mentioned Fif does this "when he mad at me."By Erika Marie
- Relationships50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Apologizes To Vivica A. Fox: "I Take The Blame"50 Cent's girlfriend apologizes to Vivica A. Fox after hearing the full story.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Shades Vivica A. Fox: "Respect Our Elders"50 Cent's girlfriend Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines shades Vivica A. Fox after she posted a Flashback Friday picture with Fif.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent Isn't "Bothered" By Vivica Fox's "Love Of My Life" RemarksHe also speaks on whether or not he turned the 12-carat engagement ring into earrings.By Erika Marie
- GramVivica Fox Claps Back At 50 Cent's GF: "Don't Get Nervous!"Jamia Haines aka Cuban Link left a comment after watching Fox's interview where she called Fif "the love of my life."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsVivica Fox Talks 50 Cent Breakup, His GF Cuban Link Chimes InVivica details 50 Cent breaking up with her over the radio & Haines commented on the actress calling Fif "the love of my life."By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Ruthlessly Teased By GF Jamira Haines With TikTok TrendA decade ago, Fif dropped 50 pounds in preparation for his role in "All Things Fall Apart," and Haines resurfaced the sickly-looking photo.By Erika Marie