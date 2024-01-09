50 Cent Claims He's Practicing Abstinence This Year

Like many do in the new year, 50 Cent decided to take to Instagram to share some resolutions for 2024. He shared three pictures of himself to Instagram sporting a slick suit, smoking a cigar, and sipping on a drink. In the caption he talked about some new mentalities he's adopting going forward. "My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level," the caption of the post reads.

Surprisingly, fans in the comment hardly even acknowledge the abstinence claim. "Yes mindset and discipline in order for positive change" and "Stay focused, brother. We rooting for you out here" two of the top comments on the post read. His fellow rapper Busta Rhymes showed up in the comments to hype him up too. 50 and Busta spent much of 2023 traveling around the world on The Final Lap tour. Check out the new Instagram post below.

50 Cent Swearing Off Sex

The past two months of 50 Cent's Instagram posts have mainly focused on Diddy. Following the legendary rap mogul facing a series of lawsuit alleging some pretty nasty behavior 50 took the opportunity to restart the beef. He's deployed AI-generated imagery, stand-up comedy clips, freestyles, and even old convict interviews trying to find any new way to take shots at Diddy. It's happened so frequently that fans are surprised whenever 50 posts something to Instagram that isn't a new shot at Diddy.

But it isn't all fun and games for 50. He's also promised to make a documentary covering everything Diddy is alleged of. Additionally, 50 promised that all of the proceeds from the documentary would go to the rap mogul alleged victims. News on the documentary itself hasn't been announced yet. What do you think of 50 Cent's promise that he'll be practicing abstinence and meditation going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

