50 Cent's Son Wants Him To Make New Music "Like Travis Scott"

Earlier this week, 50 Cent revealed in an interview that his 11-year-old son Sire is a big fan of Travis Scott. In fact, it was only once he realized how close his dad was connected to the rapper that he realized how famous 50 actually is. Once his dad got Sire a fresh pair of Travis Scott's new shoes it dawned on him that his dad is a superstar.

But 50 had an even more impressive trick up his sleeve. 50 secured them both tickets to a show on Travis Scott's CIRCUM MAXIMUS tour. They also got to meet up with the rapper backstage. But as 50 shared on Instagram, that gave his son some ideas. "SIRE came back and said I need to make a New song and do it 10 times like Travis. 😳I said you need to brush your teeth and get in the bed it’s bedtime. LOL," 50 captioned the post. He carefully avoids committing to releasing any actual new material. 50 Cent's most recent album Animal Ambition dropped in 2014, nearly a decade ago. Check out the hilarious Instagram post below.

The past month of 50 Cent's Instagram posts have mostly been dedicated to taking shots at Diddy. The rapper sparked an old beef with the legendary rap mogul following a string of recent lawsuits. Allegations made in the lawsuits go back decades and accuse Diddy of a variety of abusive behaviors. After the first lawsuit was settled, multiple more emerged in its wake.

50 has deployed all kinds of tactics to take shots at Diddy. He's shared stand-up comedy jokes, prison interview footage, and even AI generated images to harass the rap mogul. He's also planning on making a documentary about the allegations made against Diddy, with the profits going to the alleged victims. What do you think of 50 Cent sharing the story of a conversation he had with his son following a Travis Scott concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

