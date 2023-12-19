50 Cent Shares Video Of Prisoner Making Wild Claims About Diddy And Cassie

50 Cent's tirade against Diddy doesn't seem to be slowing any time soon. Recent serious allegations made against Diddy in a series of lawsuits have reinvigorated 50's beef with him and he pops up on an almost daily basis to take shots at the rap mogul on Instagram. A few weeks ago, 50 claimed that he wanted to work on a documentary covering the extent of the allegations with all of the proceeds going to the alleged victims.

It looks like 50 Cent is taking that documentary claim seriously and doing some research. Earlier today he shared a deep dive interview that could potentially be part of the project. "ok this docu is gonna be crazy, I don’t know what else to say. WTF was going on? 🔥wait this has to be fact-checked be fair" 50 captioned a video he shared. In the clip itself, a Florida inmate makes some wild claims about reportedly having sexual encounters with Diddy and Cassie. While most fans don't seem to believe what he's saying, it's clear that 50 is digging deep to find anything to use against Diddy. Check out the full clip he shared below.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

50 Cent's Newest Shots At Diddy

In his trolling campaign against Diddy 50 Cent has deployed a variety of tactics. He's borrowed videos of a comedian's jokes about Diddy, shared AI-generated pictures, and even brought Rick Ross into the picture comparing some of his lyrics to Diddy's actions. Ross didn't appreciate that and it even sparked a kind of mini beef between the two rappers.

50 Cent also recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for a remix. The pair did a version of her song "Beep Beep" off her new album Pink Friday 2. The collaboration was originally exclusive to the Pink Friday 2 website. That meant fans were unable to play the track on streaming services. That turned out to be because it was planned for inclusion on the deluxe edition of Pink Friday 2 which dropped over the weekend with two new songs including 50's remix. What do you think of 50 Cent's newest bizarre post of an inmate sharing a story about Diddy and Cassie? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Claims To Still "Run New York," Celebrates 50 Cent Day

[Via]