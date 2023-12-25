50 Cent's Son Didn't Know He Was Famous Until Learning That He Knew Travis Scott

50's son was stunned that his dad could just call up Travis Scott.

BYLavender Alexandria
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

Celebrity children can sometimes have difficult lives in the public eye. But other times they can take to the spotlight immediately and become a factory of hilarious quotes and clips. But this time it was the parent, in this case 50 Cent, sharing a hilarious story. In a new interview, he talked about his son not realizing that he was famous until seeing him on tour. After he finishes performing his younger son hilarious asks if every time he said he was leaving for work, that's what he was doing.

But an even funnier point in the interview is what follows. He reveals that his son's barometer for how famous he actually is appears to be proximity from Travis Scott. First 50 explains that his son asked him if he knew Travis, before following it up asking if he could talk to Travis right now. But the moment 50's song really knew how famous his dad actually is came when they got a pair of Travis Scott's newest shoes. Check out the adorable and hilarious interview clip below.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent's Son Reacts To Him Knowing Travis Scott

Across the past few months 50 Cent has been re-igniting beef he has with Diddy. It started in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the legendary rap mogul by Cassie making some intense accusations of assault. That was followed by even more lawsuits dating back decades with a whole variety of nasty claims against Diddy. 50 has taken pretty much every opportunity since then to take shots at him un any way he can think of.

50 has taken from stand-up comedy skits, repurposed old photos and even shared AI generated content all in an attempt to troll Diddy. But he's also taking the allegations made against Diddy seriously. 50 claimed he wanted to make a detailed documentary dissecting everything Diddy has been accused of with all the proceeds going to his alleged victims. What do you think of 50 Cent's adorable story of his son realizing how famous he is by asking questions about Travis Scott? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Claims To Still "Run New York," Celebrates 50 Cent Day

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.