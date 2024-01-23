50 Cent Instagram Post Has Fans Discussing His Weight Loss

Earlier this week, 50 Cent took to Instagram to show off some flashy new photos. Accompanying a trio of new pics is a caption where 50 tells fans how he's coming in 2024. "🎥GLG🚦GreenLightGang 2024 I’m gonna shake things up. time to work let’s get it!" the accompanying text reads. But despite some other attention-grabbing elements to the post, fans in the comments and all over the internet seemed to hone in on one thing.

In the comments of the post and across other sites like Twitter, fans discussed 50's weight loss. The rapper hasn't been out of the public eye for long but appears to have slimmed down quite a bit. While some fans took the opportunity to make jokes, others were concerned about the methods he was using to slim down. "N*gga just a quarter now" one of the top comments jokes. "How do these n*ggas be losing weight so easy" another comment asks in a more concerned tone. Check out the pictures and the entire variety of fan reactions below.

Fans Debate 50 Cent's Weight Loss

50 Cent has spent much of the past few months attacking Diddy on Instagram. The legendary rap mogul is facing a series of lawsuits alleging decades of nasty behavior. 50 has used that opportunity to re-ignite his beef with Diddy using a variety of Instagram posts. He's used AI-generated images, stand-up comedy jokes, and even old prisoner interviews to attack Diddy.

But 50's attacks on Diddy haven't just been trivial. He's also claimed that he's planning on producing an entire documentary investigating all of the allegations made against the rap mogul. Additionally, he's claimed that the profits from the film will be given right back to Diddy's accusers. News about the potential documentaries production has slowed in the weeks following its original announcement. What do you think of 50 Cent's weight loss? Do you think it's concerning or should he be celebrated for slimming down? Let us know in the comment section below.

