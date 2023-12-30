Mase Compares Diddy To RuPaul In 50 Cent's Latest Diss Post

50 Cent and Diddy's feud has been underway for some time now, but it's heated up drastically in recent months. Amid the latter's various lawsuits for alleged sexual assault, Fif's gone after the Bad Boy Records founder in full force online. He frequently makes insinuations about Diddy's sexuality, as well as the kinds of things that go down at his parties.

Most recently, 50 Cent took to social media to share a clip from an old Mase interview, in which the Jacksonville native seemingly compares Diddy to acclaimed drag queen RuPaul. The interview, which was filmed in 2002, sees Mase share his thoughts on the idea of Diddy putting out a gospel album. "We're not really on speaking terms," he says of Puff in the clip. "I still pray for the dude and I pray that all is well with him."

50 Cent Continues To Shade Diddy

He continued, revealing how he felt about Puff putting out a gospel album. "I mean, can RuPaul put out a gospel album?" he asked the interviewers. This is far from the only time Fif dug up an old interview to spite Diddy, however. Earlier this month, the artist shared a clip of Method Man discussing something shocking he allegedly witnessed at one of Diddy's parties. In the clip, he alleges that he once caught Kanye West "sucking d*ck in the bathroom" at a Diddy bash.

Method Man made it clear in his comments section that he wants to be left out of their beef, also claiming that the video was edited. "This video fake 5.. you and Diddy keep me out of this sh*t," he wrote alongside some laughing emojis. "The real vid is on YouTube .. (method man bossip).. do your research .. yall fallin for the remix." What do you think of 50 Cent continuing to throw shade at Diddy? What about the old clip of Mase seemingly comparing Diddy to RuPaul? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

