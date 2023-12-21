Method Man Wants To Be Left Out Of Diddy & 50 Cent's Beef

50 Cent and Diddy have been going at it for some time now, and their feud doesn't show any signs of slowing down. In fact, since various sexual assault lawsuits have been brought forth against Diddy, things have only ramped up. Fif frequently takes aim at the Bad Boy Records founder on social media, calling his sexuality into question and trolling him over his allegations.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent posted an old clip of Method Man speaking about Kanye West. In the clip, the New York native states that he hates Ye, even alleging that he once saw him at one of Diddy's parties "sucking d*ck in the bathroom." The insinuation didn't come as much of a surprise, as 50 Cent often references Diddy's infamous parties. He also frequently emphasizes the questionable things that allegedly happen at them.

"This has not been confirmed," he captioned the post. "But ya see why I stayed away from the man’s party’s WTF @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." The unearthed footage managed to capture Method Man's attention, and the Wu-Tang Clan performer shared his take in the comments section. He claimed that the clip had been edited, also urging fans to view the full video on YouTube. According to him, he wants no part in 50 Cent and Diddy's beef, and supporters can't blame him.

"This video fake 5.. you and Diddy keep me out of this sh*t," he wrote, also including a series of laughing emojis. "The real vid is on YouTube .. (method man bossip).. do your research .. yall fallin for the remix," he then added. What do you think of Method Man demanding to be left out of 50 Cent and Diddy's ongoing beef? What about the unearthed footage of him talking about Kanye West and Diddy's parties? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

