50 Cent Trolls Diddy By Sharing Mase's Freestyle Diss

50 Cent took aim at Diddy yet again on Instagram, earlier this week. This time around, 50 shared a throwback video of Mase dissing the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. In the caption, he added: “Who said MA$E don’t get busy man you gotta listen."

As for Mase's freestyle, he performed it in March 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “Empty pipes when cliques get called/ And go to church on Sunday, I’m the illest of all/ Don’t ever put Mase with other Bad Boys who had hardships/ You know I get it jumping like a mosh pit, n***a/ On the verse level, dirt level/ I can never work level,” Mase raps. “N****s mad I made it to the ‘I would never work’ level/ Since Cain killed Abel, I’m able to kill Cain/ And Love don’t steal, my n***a, change your name/ I see no integrity in your name, and I’m haunted by the Ghost of St. James.”

50 Cent & Mase Perform In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Mase and Sean Combs perform at the "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Premiere at the Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

50 Cent has been coming at Diddy over the numerous sexual abuse allegations brought against him for weeks on social media. He even offered to purchase the Revolt brand after Diddy stepped down as chairman of the company. Check out his latest jab below.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy

Diddy recently broke his silence on the allegations in a statement on Instagram. He wrote: "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy." He also described the allegations as "sickening" and accused the victims of looking for a "quick payday." He added: "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth." Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuits against Diddy as well as his feud with 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

