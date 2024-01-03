Cassie's Husband Likes 50 Cent's Newest Instagram Post Taking Shots At Diddy

Last year, the rap world erupted when Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy alleging some extremely damning and abusive behavior from the rap mogul. Though the suit was very quickly settled the aftermath of it has lingered in the public eye. That's mainly because new lawsuits keep emerging painting the picture of a troubled history for Diddy full of numerous accusations of offensive actions. The lawsuits go back decades and they've all been a lot slower moving than the initial one with Cassie.

The one person who hasn't been able to get Diddy out of his head is 50 Cent. 50 posts on his Instagram story almost every day. The posts take shots at the rap mogul for the various offenses he's allegedly committed. He's used AI generated pictures, stand up comedy skits and even old interviews with prisoners to try and harass Diddy online. It isn't all fun and games though. 50 has repeatedly expressed interest in making a documentary about Diddy. He's also claimed he wants to give all of the proceeds to his alleged victims. Check out 50's newest attack on Instagram below.

Callie's Husband Likes 50 Cent Post

50's newest post is a video of Uncle Murda going off on Diddy over his accusations. In the clip he asks questions like why he paid Cassie to settled the lawsuit if he refutes the validity of her allegations. But the real drama didn't come from the post itself, but who liked it.

Cassie's husband Alex liked the post, before realizing it probably wasn't the best idea and quickly unliking it. But that was more than enough time for eagle-eyed fans to take notice. Screenshots of his like on the post are now making the rounds online but not all the fans are surprised. "I feel like her husband been on Diddy neck for years," and "He doesn’t hide his disdain for diddy" two of the top comments on a post about the drama read. What do you think of Cassie's husband being caught liking a 50 Cent post that took shots at Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

