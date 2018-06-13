abstinence
- Music50 Cent Reveals Why He's All About AbstinenceEarlier this year, 50 Cent announced that he'd be refraining from sex in order to focus on his goals.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Claims He's Practicing Abstinence This Year50 is also going to try doing some more meditating.By Lavender Alexandria
- AnticsJack Harlow Reveals Bizarre & Sexually Charged New Year's ResolutionJack Harlow is looking to exercise some self-control.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsLamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Are Abstaining From Sex Until They're MarriedIt was suggested by Lamar's pastor that the couple refrain from sexual intercourse.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Shares "Jesus Is King" TracklistKanye's new album drops tonight, supposedly.By Aron A.
- MusicCiara's No-Sex Policy With Russell Wilson "Took A Lot Of Prayer" To EndureCiara keeps things modest with InStyle Magazine.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black On Sex: "That Sh*t Ain't Even All That To Me"Does this go beyond tunnel vision?By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Thinks "Queen" Will Be Best Album Of Year, Praises Her Single StatusThe artist says her upcoming album "Queen" is set to be "the best album of the year."
Her secret: no sex.By Zaynab