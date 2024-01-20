50 Cent Reveals Why He's All About Abstinence

Having sex is great, but killing it in the gym is better, according to 50 Cent. The NYC-born mogul recently took to social media to reveal that he's been living an abstinent lifestyle as of late, and he claims it has its perks. Fif says that refraining from sex actually helps him to do better when he works out, and it's something that he'd highly recommend.

"I’m focused man," he began his Instagram caption. "Practicing abstinence is helping me train harder. I feel great I think more people should try it. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." Alongside his message, 50 Cent shared a series of photos of himself posing in a snazzy suit jacket from what appears to be his personal wine cellar.

Read More: 50 Cent Challenges Kai Cenat To Prove He's Good Enough To Appear On "Power"

50 Cent Claims Refraining From Sex Helps Him In The Gym

To ring in 2024, 50 Cent previously announced that he'd decided to practice abstinence in order to make the new year his best one yet. "My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted," he explained. "I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.” The 48-year-old does have a lot on his plate these days, between music, his TV shows, and of course, his relentless Diddy trolling campaign.

Regardless, he promises that things will only go up from here. "Baby said if I ain’t gonna do it, she ain’t gonna do it, now you know I like that," he wrote last week. "This is the year I’m gonna win so BIG YA HEAD GONNA SPIN. I ain’t got time for bullsh!t. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." What do you think of 50 Cent opening up about his abstinent lifestyle? Do you think it could have its perks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent's Trolling Victims Receive Apology From Entertainment Mogul

[Via]