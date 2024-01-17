50 Cent's Trolling Victims Receive Apology From Entertainment Mogul

Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, might be turning over a new leaf in 2024. The hip-hop legend has long used his Instagram platform to troll his contemporaries and share his comedic thoughts on breaking news in the industry, much of which paints his enemies in an unflattering light. In particular, the New Yorker's been putting Diddy's downfall on blast as he prepares to release an R. Kelly-style docuseries recounting some of his troubling past that's caused multiple lawsuits to come forward in recent months.

Fif's profile has been filling up with dapper shots of him dressing to the nines lately, sharing life updates about choosing celibacy so that he remains focused on the task at hand. This has left some pondering if he and Cuban Link are still together, but it's not the most shocking life change for the "Candy Shop" hitmaker to integrate lately. On Tuesday (January 16), he posed in a grey blazer, black pants, and sneakers while offering up an apology to anyone who's fallen victim to his past IG rampages.

50 Cent is Moving Differently This Year

"Hey, if I have offended you in [any way], [I'd] like to apologize," he wrote. "GLG 🚦 GreenLightGang. We can get more done together, 🥷🏾, why we work against each other?" Now, more than ever, Jackson seems determined to bring the industry together in favour of exposing Diddy and other unfair treatment that's taking place. As you may recall, he rushed to support both Mo'Nique and Taraji P. Henson as they spoke about economic disparity for Black actresses and entertainers.

One person in particular who's been waiting for an apology from 50 Cent is Young Buck. Now that the Power producer is taking accountability for his past behaviour, we're curious to see if the pair will be able to mend fences. Read all about that situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

