Young Buck Questions 50 Cent Feud Origin: "Why Are You Doing This To Me?"

It's no secret that Young Buck and 50 Cent have had their fair share of differences in the past. According to the Nashville-born performer, however, he's not quite sure what's prompted things to go as far as they have. During a recent appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, Young Buck expressed confusion surrounding his and Fif's feud, detailing the impact it's had on his life and career.

Young Buck was kicked out of G-Unit back in 2008 for claiming that 50 Cent failed to pay him royalties. From there, Fif accused him of owing him two G-Unit albums and $250K in 2020, after Young Buck filed for bankruptcy. While he acknowledges having made "mistakes" in the past, Young Buck is unsure what made 50 Cent go after him as aggressively as he has.

Young Buck Doesn't Know What He Did

“I don’t know what I did to make him want to see me not feed my children,” he began. “50’s his own person, but I would never wish death or wanna see him not be able to feed his family. Yeah, we had our misunderstandings — I don’t even call them beefs. But to do some of the things that he’s done in attempt to try to discredit my name, discredit me as a person, to damage my character and put out all these false narratives of different things in regards to certain cr*ziness that I’ve went through.”

“It’s just like, ‘You rich, my man. You still doing your thing,'" he continued. "'I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me? Bruh, we was once brothers. I’ve always looked at you as big brother. Yes, I’ve made mistakes too. But I’ve never done anything to try to take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating.’ To see how aggressive he is towards me makes me feel like, ‘Damn, are you trying to Ja Rule me, too?!'” What do you think of Young Buck's recent comments on his feud with 50 Cent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

