50 Cent Teases Big Plans For 2024

50 Cent says he's got big plans in store for 2024. Taking to Instagram, earlier this week, he shared a photo of himself enjoying a cigar while remarking that he'll be winning big next year.

"Baby said if I ain’t gonna do it, she ain’t gonna do it, now you know I like that," 50 wrote. "This is the year I’m gonna win so BIG YA HEAD GONNA SPIN. I ain’t got time for bullsh!t. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

Read More: Tony Yayo Shares Earnings From 50 Cent's "Final Lap Tour" & Announces Podcast Plans

50 Cent Celebrates Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Birthday

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: 50 Cent and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend birthday dinner for Cuba Gooding Jr. hosted by 50 Cent at Sopra Miami on December 31, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Following his Final Lap Tour in 2023, 50 is expected to turn his focus to film and television in the new year. That decision comes after he opened a studio in Shreveport, Louisiana. The city’s mayor, Tom Arceneaux, celebrated the move back in December. “We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “This will bring back, I think, a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport. [50 Cent]’s undertaking all of the maintenance and repair, which is around 160 to 170 thousand dollars a year. So to look at just the lease payment is not fair to him. We also anticipate he’s going to make several million dollars of improvements to the facility. This is a very serious proposal, a very serious undertaking by him.”

50 Cent Shares Plans For 2024

As for what 50 intends to work on, he's mentioned a series centered around Eminem's 8 Mile, a documentary on Diddy following his recent sexual abuse scandal, and more. 50 has also referenced wanting to put out a new album as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Officially In The Works: "I'm The Best Producer For The Job"

[Via]