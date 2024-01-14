Tony Yayo Shares Earnings From 50 Cent's "Final Lap Tour" & Announces Podcast Plans

Tony Yayo made “six figures” on 50 Cent's "Final Lap Tour."

BYCole Blake
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tony Yayo says that 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour was a “movie” he made “six figures” as a support act for the run of concerts. Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper explained how lucrative the tour was as well as his plans for getting into podcasting. The topic began with Yayo discussing his decision not to sell merch on the tour despite 50 making millions in that lane alone.

“His merch is in the millions. He’s an icon,” he said. “You can ask anyone — the people that ran the tour from Live Nation — they’ll tell you, ‘Your favorite rapper can’t do what 50 just did.'” From there, he explained: “I don’t ask for too much. I’m making six figures, so why would I bother you for more? It’s cool. I’m not worried about that. Trust me, I’m making a great check […] The money is great, the money is excellent.”

Read More: Tony Yayo Breaks Silence on 50 Cent's G-Unit Remarks

Tony Yayo Performs With 50 Cent On The "Final Lap Tour"

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: 50 Cent performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

50 Cent's Final Lap Tour saw the rappers travel to a total of 70 cities comprising 103 shows between July and December 2023. “I’m tired, we just did six shows back to back," Yayo said. "50’s running on the stages, lifting cranes, switching seven outfits, he goes to the gym twice a day. 50’s not f*cking around." Check out Yayo's full comments with VladTV below.

Tony Yayo Discusses Touring With 50 Cent

Elsewhere in the interview, Yayo explained that he's interested in starting a career in podcasting. "Even you, Vlad, I soak up game from you,” he told the host. “I’m learning a lot of stuff about this podcast stuff. I’m soaking up game with you because I’m telling you I’ma have one of the biggest podcasts. I’ma be up there with the greats. That’s my next thing because I love talking.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Tony Yayo on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tony Yayo Net Worth 2023: What Is The G-Unit Rapper Worth?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.