Tony Yayo Breaks Silence on 50 Cent's G-Unit Remarks

The G-Unit saga continues as Tony Yayo breaks his silence on 50 Cent's recent social media jabs at fellow G-Unit members Lloyd Banks and Young Buck. In an interview with Vlad TV, Yayo shared his perspective on the situation, revealing that he was unaware of 50's mocking comments about the Final Lap Tour. Moreover, in the interview, when Vlad brought up 50 Cent's comparison of Yayo's massive arena tour, where he served as a hypeman alongside Uncle Murda, to potentially less-attended shows by Banks and Buck, Yayo seemed taken aback. 50 said, "They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour." "I didn't even know he said that," Yayo responded when confronted with 50 Cent's remarks.

However, Vlad continued to probe, asking why Lloyd Banks and Young Buck were not part of 50's Final Lap Tour. Yayo chose not to delve into the specifics of Banks, emphasizing their friendship and Banks' apparent disapproval of Vlad. However, he shed some light on Young Buck's absence, suggesting that the dynamics were different for Buck, and decisions seemed to lean more towards him.

Read More: Tony Yayo Net Worth 2023: What Is The G-Unit Rapper Worth?

Tony Yayo Responds

Moreover, Yayo dismissed the comments. "I didn't grow up with Buck; I grew up with Banks and 50. [But] to me, it's all love," Yayo asserted, expressing his positive outlook despite the ongoing tensions. He referenced The Game's recent interview with Vlad, highlighting that there was no disrespect towards him, and he reciprocates that sentiment.

As the G-Unit narrative unfolds, Tony Yayo's measured response reflects a desire for unity and mutual respect within the group. The dynamics between the members continue to evolve, leaving fans intrigued about the future of G-Unit and whether these public exchanges will lead to a resolution or further discord. Only time will tell how the G-Unit story unfolds, with each member navigating their own path within the complex dynamics of hip-hop's history. What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Fat Joe Doesn't Want His Kids To Be Rappers