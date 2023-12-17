Fat Joe Doesn't Want His Kids To Be Rappers

Fat Joe says he's warned his children against pursuing a career in hip-hop. He explained why he wants them to look elsewhere for their futures during an appearance at the United Masters x Earn Your Leisure panel at Art Basel in Miami, last week.

"I tell my daughter all the time, she ain't with it and she ain't listening to me, but I tell her all the time," Joe revealed. "She be like, 'what you want me to be, Dad?' and I be like, 'An accountant.' And she's like, 'Why?' I say, 'I don't want us to get robbed no more. I don't want you to get robbed.' Because if I die, I'm leaving her some sh*t."

Fat Joe Gives Out Food On Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Fat Joe attends his Thanksgiving. Food Drive at UPNYC on November 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later, Joe brought up his son, who has already voiced a desire to focus on his rap career. “You know my son, he’s trying to be a rapper. He’s aight,” Joe joked. “I said, ‘Listen, if [any of your uncles] tells you that you’re going to be a big rapper when I die and takes your money to make an album, they’re full of shit. Keep the money, buy a business, do something. Do not take the money I leave you to be a rapper. That’s not for you.'” Check out his comments on the matter below, as caught by HipHopDX.

Fat Joe Warns His Kids Against Rapping

Fat Joe urges his son to pursue any career other than rap, especially after he's gone via: @EarnYourLeisure pic.twitter.com/WaMcwQoqPV — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 15, 2023

While he doesn't want his son to pursue a career in rap, Joe has been awfully supportive of his children over the years. In honor of World Autism Day, last April, Joe rocked an all-blue outfit and wrote on Instagram: "Joey is my heart, my king, my everything. Our kids are our biggest blessings. Today I wear Autism blue in honor of our kids and all the families around the world dealing with special needs family members. God makes no mistakes I pray everyday for everyone and I hope you keep us in your prayers." Be on the lookout for further updates on Fat Joe on HotNewHipHop.

