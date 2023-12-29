Fat Joe Congratulates Tony Yayo For Podcast Success, Reflects On G-Unit Beef

Congrats to Tony Yayo, whose Drink Champs podcast episode this year with N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and company was the show's most-watched iteration of 2023. As a guest, he had plenty to look back on, including G-Unit's past feuds with the likes of Terror Squad and plenty of other hip-hop opponents. These became the stuff of legend in 2000s New York and beyond, and things have definitely changed a lot since then. Beef is more one-on-one than ever these days, and it's rare for full groups to rally against each other in such a high-profile way. Funnily enough, Yayo and 50 Cent's former rival Fat Joe gave the former his props for his success as a special guest on Drink Champs.

"Numbers don’t lie," Tony Yayo wrote on Instagram on Thursday (December 28) while celebrating his episode's viewership. "@therealnoreaga said we did 60 million on this interview new year new podcast coming soon. Shout to @whoscrazy @starrockent and the whole drink champs staff." "You deserve that, our era is still the most engaging we really had wars," Fat Joe commented on this post, who was easily one of the most surprising figures to show him some love.

Tony Yayo's Appreciative Post For Drink Champs Success

Previously, Tony Yayo actually called G-Unit's beef with Fat Joe and the rest of Terror Squad as the "realest" one that they ever faced as a collective. "Yo, the realest beef was with Terror Squad,” he expressed earlier this year. "He was a real n***a, I gotta give it up. The realest beef was with Fat Joe and them. We outside." For those unaware, this feud began when TS started collaborating with Ja Rule, who was already in the middle of a very nasty battle with 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, it's actually really heartening to see how all these figures (for the most part) forgave and respected each other over the years. In fact, 50 Cent and Joey Crack recently sat courtside together at the NBA Christmas game pitting the New York Knicks against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hopefully more rappers and crews keep this reconciliatory spirit up in 2024; after all, it makes the genre that much stronger against its real enemies. For more news and the latest updates on Tony Yayo, Fat Joe, and their camps, come back to HNHH.

