50 Cent Wants In On Ice Cube Big3 League

After taking in an NBA game between the Celtics and Rockets, 50 Cent is all in on basketball. However, specifically, he wants to bring Ice Cube's Big3 league to Shreveport. “I had so much fun at the Boston/Rockets game man,” he wrote in the caption. “I told @icecube I want to bring the big 3 to Shreveport, all roads lead to Shreveport it’s a go!" Fif wrote on social media. The G-Unit mogul recently made the Louisana city his base of operations after operating a major film and television studio there.

Unlike traditional sports leagues, the Big3 doesn't have home cities. Instead, the league travels from city to city for each game day. However, Shreveport is not an especially a basketball city. It's primary basketball arena is the home arena of LSU-Shreveport, an NAIA college program. However, it's possible that Fif would be willing to construct a temporary facility to host the league for a gameday.

Kai Cenat Meets 50 Cent At NBA Game, Asks For Role In Power

However, a desire to get in on the Big3 isn't the only thing to come out of an NBA game for Fif. Kai Cenat has expressed a desire to appear Power while outlining a recent meeting with Fif. “Then 50 pulled back up, looking directly at me,” he told his viewers. “This n-gga literally puts his hand on my shoulder — ‘Yo brah, take a picture with my little mans real quick; he f-ck with you,'" Cenat claimed of the interaction at a recent Knicks-Bucks game. “I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking that you were right there in front of me, but I should’ve asked you, ‘Would you let me on Power, 50?’ So I need everybody to get this video to 50," Cenat added.

Cenat has been making a name for himself throughout 2023 as his star has shone brighter and brighter. This included getting a Christmas present from Ice Spice. The present in question was one of Spice's branded chia pets. While Cenat was very excited to receive a gift from Spice, he was slightly confused by the gift. After closely inspecting the gift, Cenat declared that it didn't look too much like Spice at all. Regardless, he was very happy to have received something from the high-profile rapper.

