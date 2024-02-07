50 Cent Already Trash-Talking Lil Wayne Ahead Of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

50 Cent has already begun trash-talking Lil Wayne ahead of the pair facing off as assistant coaches at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "All star game ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️ I’m coaching, you know my team is gonna win. @LilTunechi is probably gonna get high and not show up ! LOL," Fif wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Wayne is yet to respond to the G-Unit boss.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will face off next week during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The two ESPN personalities will serve as the team coaches while also boasting stacked benches of assistants. Smith will be joined by A'ja Wilson and Wayne while Sharpe has added Fif and Peyton Manning. However, their respective rosters are also equally loaded. Smith boasts the likes of Texans QB CJ Stroud, WNBA star Natasha Cloud, and R&B legend Jennifer Hudson. Meanwhile, Sharpe's team includes Cowboys powerhouse Micah Parsons, WNBA star Jewell Lloyd, and streamer Kai Cenat.

Read More: Nick Saban Golfs With 50 Cent And Travis Scott

50 Cent Wants In On Big3 League

Meanwhile, the All-Star Game isn't the only basketball thing that Fif has found himself involved in. After taking in an NBA game between the Celtics and Rockets last month, Fif is all in on basketball. However, specifically, he wants to bring Ice Cube's Big3 league to Shreveport. “I had so much fun at the Boston/Rockets game man,” he wrote in the caption. “I told @icecube I want to bring the big 3 to Shreveport, all roads lead to Shreveport it’s a go!" Fif wrote on social media. The G-Unit mogul recently made the Louisana city his base of operations after operating a major film and television studio there.

Unlike traditional sports leagues, the Big3 doesn't have home cities. Instead, the league travels from city to city for each game day. However, Shreveport is not an especially a basketball city. It's primary basketball arena is the home arena of LSU-Shreveport, an NAIA college program. However, it's possible that Fif would be willing to construct a temporary facility to host the league for a gameday.

Read More: 50 Cent Offers Help To Terrence Howard In CAA Lawsuit

[via]