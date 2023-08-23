A’ja Wilson Ties WNBA Scoring Record, LeBron Reacts To Her Doing It In LeBron 20s

On August 22, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson tied the WNBA single-game scoring record with a 53-point performance against the Atlanta Dream. The mark had previously been by Liz Cambage in 2018 while playing for the Dallas Wings. Wilson went 16-for-23 from the floor, as well as 20-for-21 from the free-throw line. However, the Aces needed every single point, eventually winning out 112-100. Furthermore, the win also saw the Aces tie the single-season wins record, set by the Mercury in 2014. Following last night’s victory, the Aces are 29-4.

“She runs like a deer, jumps like a cat and catches as if she were Spider-Man,” Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. “She is just special. Her real gift is in her humility and grace and how she handles herself and her teammates. She is a phenomenal superstar.” However, the recently enshrined Hall of Famer wasn’t the only person to praise Wilson’s performance. Lakers star LeBron James also got in on the action.

LeBron Hypes Wilson’s Epic Performance

Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/IA7UdXAVIW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2023

LeBron expressed his admiration for Wilson in response to a tweet from sneaker journalist Nick DePaula. DePaula had noted that Wilson’s record-tying performance was done in a pair of Lebron 20s. “Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @_ajawilson22,” LeBron wrote as a quote tweet. Wilson chose the Lebron shoe over her own signature Nike for the game.

“I was just really aggressive today,” Wilson said of her own performance. “I’m out there having fun, and I get the opportunity to play with some amazing women. I don’t take these moments for granted. But it wasn’t a feeling like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It was kind of just in the flow. The biggest thing is just my timing. I see a lot of different defenses every possession.” The Aces will remain on the road for the rest of the week. They have games in Chicago, DC, and New York before closing out the month with a home game against the Mystics.

