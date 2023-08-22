Drake Walks Out With LeBron James & Bronny At Los Angeles Tour Stop

Drake and 21 S*vage have had no shortage of superstars arrive as special guests for their “It’s All A Blur” tour. Moreover, for their trek of shows in California, the Los Angeles crowd went absolutely ballistic for the latest duo to accompany the 6 God to the stage. None other than LeBron James of the Lakers and his son Bronny accompanied the OVO mogul as he went down the stairs and through rows of adoring fans on his way to the stage. What’s more is that he even took the time to sign a fan’s copy of his poetry book on the way. With two titans of their respective fields in the same room, you can imagine how electric the energy was.

Furthermore, it seems like the NBA superstar and his family actually really enjoy a good concert or two. Recently, LeBron James was spotted at a Brent Faiyaz show having a vibey and chilled-out time, so a show like Drake and 21’s must make for a more mood-mixing experience. After all, the 36-year-old has as many soft jams as he does bangers in his discography. If nothing else, this is another point of the long board of the two’s history together as solid comrades and good friends.

Bronny & LeBron James Walk Drake Out In Los Angeles

Drake walked out with LeBron and Bronny for his show in LA 🔥

Not only that, but said support extends to Bronny’s basketball career, which Drake also supports to this day. Back in 2020, he accompanied LeBron to watch his son’s game courtside, and they all seemed to enjoy their outing together. With this recent tour stop in mind, we can only imagine what other noteworthy guests will pop out during the “It’s All A Blur” run. Each new concert seems to hold another name to go wild over, or some antic or announcement that sets social media ablaze.

Meanwhile, it’s quite interesting to see how the two’s career trajectories yielded similar paths. Both are at the top of their games, amassing a heap of haters and doubters amid heaps upon heaps of supporters. In addition, they’re both in places where they should be closing up shop soon, but seem far from doing so. As such, there’s no reason not to be excited for what’s to come from them- and from an emerging and bright talent like Bronny. For more news and the latest updates on LeBron James and Drake, keep checking in with HNHH.

