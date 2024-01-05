50 Cent Offers Help To Terrence Howard In CAA Lawsuit

50 Cent has offered to help Terrence Howard with his lawsuit against talent agency giant CAA. “Damn @theterrencehoward call my phone I will get you the money they was supposed to get for you. Im not playing no games over here," Fif wrote on social media. Fif and Howard were co-stars in 2005's Get Rich Or Die Tryin'.

Howard is suing CAA over a failure of fiduciary duty. According to Howard's suit, CAA prioritized their own financial interests through "packaging" deals rather than serving him, the client. Furthermore, Howard railed against the pay discrepancy between himself and other CAA talent. While Howard was making $325K an episode on Empire, he claims this paled in comparison to what white CAA talent was making. According to Howard, Jon Hamm and Kevin Spacey were making over $500K an episode for Mad Men and House of Cards respectively.

Kai Cenat Begs 50 Cent For Role In Power

Meanwhile, Fif is getting requests for roles in his own blockbuster show, Power. “Then 50 pulled back up, looking directly at me. This n-gga literally puts his hand on my shoulder — ‘Yo brah, take a picture with my little mans real quick; he f-ck with you,'" Kai Cenat told his viewers during a recent stream. Cenat claimed of the interaction at a recent Knicks-Bucks game. “I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking that you were right there in front of me, but I should’ve asked you, ‘Would you let me on Power, 50?’ So I need everybody to get this video to 50," Cenat added.

Cenat has been making a name for himself throughout the year as his star has shone brighter and brighter. This included getting a Christmas present from Ice Spice. The present in question was one of Spice's branded chia pets. While Cenat was very excited to receive a gift from Spice, he was slightly confused by the gift. After closely inspecting the gift, Cenat declared that it didn't look too much like Spice at all. Regardless, he was very happy to have received something from the high-profile rapper.

