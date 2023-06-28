Cuban Link, born Jamira Haines, has shared a hilarious new clip with her Instagram followers. In the clip, she exposes the reality of dating 50 Cent, revealing that it’s not always all it’s cracked up to be. She showcases images of herself looking less than thrilled as the rapper appears to smush her in his sleep.

“Some nights I can’t breathe but I’m alive!,” she captioned the clip. Fans rushed to Cuban Link’s comments section to weigh in on the funny Instagram vs. Reality comparison. “It’s the choke hold for me,” writes one social media user, alongside a series of laughing emojis. “That mean you are his peace and I love it!!!,” another commenter adds.

Cuban Link Shows Off Instagram vs. Reality

The pair have been together since 2019, even sparking some engagement rumors earlier this year. In April, Cuban Link posted a sweet clip to Instagram where she’s seen hyping up her man at one of his shows. She’s shown recording him from the side of the stage, and fans were quick to note some major bling on her ring finger. A rep for 50 Cent later shut down the rumors, revealing that the happy couple has yet to take that step in their relationship.

In March of this year, 50 Cent told Mary J. Blige on The Wine Down that he just loves to make Cuban Link happy. “I’m in a friendship with a woman, and I’m finding gratification out of seeing her happy,” he explained. The rapper continued, describing his love for Cuban Link. “At that point, I think I’m in love with her,” he revealed, “‘Cause even if her friends or her people are there, and they’re doing their thing, I’m happy because I know she’s really happy at that point. You understand? It’s not necessarily coming from me, but that’s how I interpret love.”

