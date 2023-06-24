50 Cent and his girlfriend Cuban Link have been in a happy, healthy relationship for some time now. However, that definitely hasn’t stopped other women from expressing their interest in the media mogul. For instance, his former partner Vivica A. Fox recently told Sherri Shepherd on the latter’s talk show that she would consider reconciling with Fif, especially seeing how similar situations have worked out for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Elsewhere, the rapper’s former enemy Lala Kent shared a photoshopped image of them holding hands on her Instagram this afternoon (June 23) before quickly taking it down.

As Page Six notes, the Vanderpump Rules cast member edited a throwback photo of Curtis Jackson on her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett’s head. “Aw,” she wrote in the captioned of the now-deleted post that sees the couple holding hands, Lala also holding their baby. Kent didn’t specifically explained what led her to troll her ex with his nemesis, but it likely won’t be long before the truth comes out.

Lala Kent Pokes Fun at Randall Emmett with a Post and Delete

As you may recall, Fif previously put Emmett on blast over an alleged $1 million loan in 2019. “Money by Monday,” the Power producer demanded at the time, which has since lived on in pop culture infamy. Seeing as the “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker is an expert himself at throwing shade and trolling on social media, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him react to Kent’s short-lived post over the coming days.

Today’s unexpected, albiet hilarious, 50 Cent photoshop post certainly isn’t the only time Lala Kent has used social media to shade her ex-fiancé. In fact, back in December 2021 she posted a sex toy ad to her online platform in which she suggested Emmett’s performance in the bedroom was far from adequate during their relationship. Read what the reality starlet had to say about that at the link below, and make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

