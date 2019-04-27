lala kent
- RelationshipsLala Kent Expertly Trolls Randall Emmett With Edited 50 Cent Couples PhotoThe post has since been deleted from Lala's Instagram page, but reactions from social media continue to pour in.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent Gets A Visit From "Vanderpump Rules" Lala Kent Years After FeudThe reality TV star is making amends with Fif three years after their beef involving Randall Emmett.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFilmmaker Randall Emmett Accused Of Offering Jobs To Actresses For Sexual Favors: ReportHe was once in the thick of a social media spat with 50 Cent over an unpaid debt, but that is the least of Emmett's worries.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLala Kent Seemingly Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett With Vibrator Ad On InstagramThe pair split back in October after photos of Emmett hanging out with other women surfaced.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLala Kent Incites Randall Emmett Breakup RumorsFans are speculating that the “Vanderpump Rules” star broke up with her fiancée after removing him from her Instagram and alluding to his infidelity.
By Angela Savage
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Vacations With 50 Cent's Mortal EnemiesMachine Gun Kelly went on a weekend getaway with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.By Alex Zidel
- Beef50 Cent Goes After Randall Emmett's GF Lala Kent Again50 Cent goes back on attack mode, calling out Lala Kent for mentioning their feud on television.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Lala Kent & Randall Emmett's Wedding Postponement50 Cent's feud with reality star Lala Kent and her husband Randall Emmett was thought to be over but apparently, Fif's getting bored in quarantine. By Aron A.
- Gram50 Cent's Former Foe Lala Kent Celebrates One Year Of SobrietyLala's proud and sober. By Chantilly Post
- Gram50 Cent Receives Apology From Randall Emmett Following Beef With Lala KentEmmett wants to "bury the hatchet."By Erika Marie
- Beef50 Cent Shares Audio Recording Of Randall Emmett & Lala Kent’s Contract TermsIn a deleted post, 50 Cent proved his case that Lala Kent breached their original contract when she spoke about him on Bravo last week.By Kevin Goddard
- Beef50 Cent Continues To Torment Randall Emmett With Ruthless "Men In Black" Meme50 Cent is back on Randall's neck.By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Destroys Lala Kent & Randall Emmett With Cruel Memes50 Cent is not letting up on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Is Not Letting Up On Trolling Randall Emmett's Fiancée Lala KentFif spent his Friday sharpening his trolling skills.By Erika Marie
- Beef50 Cent Tears Into Bravo Reality Star For Saying She Bruised His EgoLaLa Kent must not understand how 50 Cent moves.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Gets Well Wishes From Randall Emmett As He Continues To Troll Young BuckEmmett is happy he's no longer the target.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Calls Off Randall Emmett Feud After Receiving His Money50 Cent shows mercy in the face of a paid debt. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent's War With Producer Randall Emmett: A Story In Memes"I'm sorry fofty." By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Compares "Power" Executive Producer To Harvey Weinstein50 Cent takes aim at "Power" executive producer, Randall Emmett and his fianceé Lala Kent.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Calls Bravo Reality Star A "Hoe" & Tells Her Fiancé To Run Him His MoneyNew 50 beef is on the horizon.By Erika Marie