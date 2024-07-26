Ice Spice & Travis Scott Light Up NYC In New "Oh Shhh" Music Video

Travis Scott ‚Äì Utopia ‚Äì Circus Maximus World Tour
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Ice Spice and Travis Scott perform onstage during the Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Ice Spice dropped her new album “Y2K” today.

Today, Ice Spice dropped her eagerly anticipated debut album Y2K! following months of teasing. The project includes various previously released singles like "Phat Butt" and "Think U The Sh*t," along with six brand new tracks. It also boasts high-profile features from the likes of Central Cee, Gunna, and Travis Scott.

Now, Ice Spice has unveiled a new music video for her collaboration with Scott, "Oh Shhh..." The video begins with Ice Spice throwing it back in a display case at what appears to be a museum. Of course, onlookers are stunned as they watch in awe. The Bronx-born performer then channels Lady Liberty, holding a torch as she poses in front of the New York City skyline.

Ice Spice Drops Off New Y2K! Visuals

Things take a fiery turn when Travis Scott is introduced, as the city is quickly consumed by flames. He spits his verse from the iconic statue's crown while unbothered by the chaos taking place behind him, enjoys a feast with his collaborator, and more. So far, fans are loving the fun visual. Unfortunately, however, the same can't be said for the rest of the album. As reactions to Y2K! continue to roll in, listeners' feedback has been overwhelmingly negative. While some are simply disappointed by the lack of new material it actually includes, others think Ice Spice needs to consider changing up her sound.

Many even think Ice Spice threw shade at Cardi B on her track "BB Belt," which has fans split and seemingly earned a heated response from the "Enough" rapper yesterday. What do you think of Ice Spice's new album, Y2K? Do you think it deserves all of the negative feedback it's been receiving online or not? What about her new music video for her track "Oh Shhh..." with Travis Scott? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

