Cardi B Seemingly Slams Ice Spice Over Rumored “Y2K” Diss

"Y2K" drops at midnight.

Ice Spice is currently preparing to unleash her eagerly anticipated debut album tomorrow, Y2K! She's been teasing the project for months now, promoting singles with dating rumors, smoky pink vehicles, and more. The release is sure to drum up plenty of reactions from fans and peers alike. One of them, however, seems to have gotten started early. Today, an alleged snippet from Ice Spice's track "BB Belt" surfaced online, sparking speculation that she dissed Cardi B.

On the track, Ice Spice raps about someone "changing her face," and claims she "took her place." She didn't call Cardi out by name, but nonetheless, she took to X with an apparent response. "These b*tches have absolutely lost their mind," she wrote. "I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B*TCHES !!!"

Fans Think Ice Spice Dissed Cardi B

"These b*tches can’t see me in numbers or status," Cardi continued. "Y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you b*tches!! And ima show yall." Of course, it's unconfirmed whether or not Ice Spice actually dissed Cardi, or that Cardi's latest Tweets were a response. Regardless, it's gotten fans talking.

After all, it was just a few months ago that the two rappers were posing for photos with each other at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, and shutting down rumors of a social media spat about their Dominican heritage.